Applications open for Shirley Elford Emerging Artist Commission Prize

The City of Hamilton Arts Awards program and the Hamilton Community Foundation are announcing the Shirley Elford Emerging Artist Commission Prize. In 2022, two emerging artists (practicing in any discipline) will each be given a $2000 commission fee to create an artwork that explores contemporary themes related to Hamilton’s evolving identity. The commissions will be presented at the 2023 City of Hamilton Arts Awards Event.

HPL photo

This Prize is awarded in memory of the late Shirley Elford, the Hamilton artist celebrated for her excellence in glass work and her work giving back to the local arts community and community at large. Shirley Elford received national acclaim for her design of the Juno – Canada’s most prestigious music award – for the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. Her glassworks have been presented to Hamilton visitors ranging from singer Elton John, actor and advocate Christopher Reeve, to former U.S. President Bill Clinton.

The Shirley Elford Emerging Artist Commission Prize recognizes artistic excellence and is intended to help support emerging artists in furthering their work and to provide opportunities for artists to promote and showcase their work.

Prize recipients selected by a jury, will receive:

$2,000 in artist fees

Presentation of their work at the Arts Awards Event or Online Presentation

Civic and media recognition

The selected artists will be announced at the 2022 City of Hamilton Arts Awards and the commissioned artwork will be showcased at the 2023 City of Hamilton Arts Awards ceremony. There will be a variety of options to present artwork ranging from on-stage productions (e.g. performances of music, theatre, dance, spoken word, etc.) to installations and performances during the welcome reception (e.g. sculpture, performance art, exhibition / displays, etc.) to screen-based presentations (e.g. short film, new media, etc.). This opportunity is open to artists practicing in all mediums however the commissioned work must be in a format that can be presented at a live event.

More information is available here. https://www.hamilton.ca/city-awards/arts-awards/shirley-elford-emerging-artist-commission-prize