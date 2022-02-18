With restaurants reopening, Taste of Burlington is back

With the lifting of COVID restrictions, Burlington restaurants are poised to launch the popular Taste of Burlington dining promotion campaign. Tourism Burlington announced that the Taste of Burlington Winter Program, presented by PV&V Insurance, will begin February 24th and run to March 20th, 2022. There will be 43 participating eateries and restaurants, with a variety of menu options. Lunch and dinner choices, dine-in, specialty dessert spots, and take-out options.

Live Music Wednesdays return for the winter program, sponsored by Sound of Music Festival. Each Wednesday from 7-9 pm will feature a live music performance at one of the Taste restaurants.

Taste of Burlington will use a free mobile passport that patrons can access r on the Taste of Burlington website. Those who use the passport to check-in at the participating restaurants, are entered to win weekly gift card giveaways as well as the grand prize draw of a $500 gift card to the Taste restaurant of their choice.

Kelly Harris, Manager of Marketing & Special Projects at Tourism Burlington, says, “We have a great selection of restaurant types with several restaurants new to the program. With capacity limits lifting, it’s the perfect time for the program. Our restaurants are safe and ready to welcome you”.

Taste of Burlington started with just 12 restaurants in 2008 and has steadily grown since then and runs in February/March and October each year. Burlington has become a dining destination in the GTA with the variety and uniqueness of a large city combined with the accessibility and service of a small town.

See a full list of participating businesses, by visiting https://tasteofburlington.ca/prix-fixe-program/