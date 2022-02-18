Ontario COVID hospitalizations drop to 1281 cases

There was another drop in COVID hospitalizations in Ontario with 1281 cases reported. ICU cases sit at 352—a drop of four cases from Thursday. There were nearly 18,000 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 10.8 percent. 2337 new cases were reported—a figure that is understated due to testing restrictions. More than 30,000 vaccinations were administered.

COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton continued to drop with 101 cases reported – a drop of two from Wednesday, but 63 fewer than a week ago, ICU cases dropped by three to 16. Outbreaks are now down to seven from 11 on Wednesday. Hamilton Public Health removed one death from its total which now stands at 510. There were 94 new cases reported bringing the seven-day average to 79. Halton is showing 13 COVID cases—all of them in ICU. There are 51 new cases in Halton with no new deaths recorded.