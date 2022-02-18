Local COVID cases continue to decrease

There is a continuing reduction in local COVID hospitalizations as Hamilton Public Health reported a drop in COVID hospitalization to 79—21 fewer than Thursday’s reporting. ICU cases dropped by five to 11, Both figures are the lowest sine the Omicron outbreak began in December. There was one CPVID related death. There were 61 new cases of COVID reporting bringing the seven-day average to 75. Halton hospitalizations dropped by two to 11 and ICU cases dropped by four to nine.

There was another drop in COVID hospitalizations in Ontario with 1281 cases reported. ICU cases sit at 352—a drop of four cases from Thursday. There were nearly 18,000 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 10.8 percent. 2337 new cases were reported—a figure that is understated due to testing restrictions. More than 30,000 vaccinations were administered.