Helping Black businesses achieve success
February 18, 2022

BLK OwnedHamOnt, the Black entrepreneur support group has launched the BYEH’s Trailblazer Program; a Bootcamp program for Black identifying Youth Entrepreneurs!

BLK OWNED has created a Bootcamp program help Black entrepreneurs set their business up for growth for youth ages 18 – 39 years old. This is an 8-week program from March 5th – April 14th which covers topics such as marketing, sales, digitizing a business

The cost of the program is $200 however, upon successful completion, participants will be reimbursed $200 as a Grant. To apply, visit https://bit.ly/3LA3FjU

For more information on BLK OWNED https://blkowned.ca/

