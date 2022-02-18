Free bus rides for kids with PRESTO Cards

Here’s another good reason to get a library card. A free child’s PRESTO card joins the growing list of perks that come with a HPL library card. The card enables children ages 6-12 to ride for free on HSR and Accessible Transportation Services (DARTS). Anyone interested can Head to any HPL branch to get a free PRESTO card until supplies last.

Effective immediately the card can be accessed by:

1. Showing your child’s existing HPL library card (or register for one – it’s easy and free too) and pick up a free PRESTO card at any of HPL’s 23 branches.

2. Updating your child’s PRESTO card with their birthdate at any HSR Customer Service Centre, City Hall or Service Centres in Ancaster, Dundas or Stoney Creek, or any Fortinos or Shoppers Drug Mart to ensure continued access to the free fare promotion. Bring ID with proof of your child’s age (birth certificate, health card, passport.)

3. Hop on the HSR bus and tap your PRESTO card. You’re on your way!

Hamilton City Council approved free rides for children ages 6-12 using PRESTO until April 30, 2023, as part of the City’s HSR Fare Incentives for Ridership Recovery plan, released last October. The PRESTO card giveaway, which is intended to help allay financial barriers for young people, is funded by a generous donation from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous and the Hamilton Community Foundation.

“This pilot project with Hamilton Public Library made possible by the generous support of an anonymous donor and the Hamilton Community Foundation, and the City’s HSR Fare Incentives for Ridership Recovery program will make a meaningful difference to families and young transit users in Hamilton,” said Mayor Fred Eisenberger.