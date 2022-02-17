Slight easing of local COVID hospitalizations as outbreaks fall

COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton continued to drop with 101 cases reported – a drop of two from Wednesday, but 63 fewer than a week ago, ICU cases dropped by three to 16. Outbreaks are now down to seven from 11 on Wednesday. Hamilton Public Health removed one death from its total which now stands at 510. There were 94 new cases reported bringing the seven-day average to 79. Halton is showing 13 COVID cases—all of them in ICU. There are 51 new cases in Halton with no new deaths recorded.

There was another drop in COVID hospitalizations in Ontario with 1342 cases reported—a drop of 61. ICU cases dropped by eight to 356. 36 additional deaths were recoded. More than 18,000 tests were conducted and 2327 new cases were reported, resulting in a positivity rate of 11 percent. There were nearly 38,000 vaccinations administered.