Police discover stolen tools, bicycle at homeless encampment

Hamilton Police cane across a stash of stolen goods when they assisted at the removal of an encampment at Van Wagners Beach. They are looking to reunite stolen property with the rightful owners after nearly $10,000 worth of tools and bicycles were located during the clean up of the encampment.

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, Hamilton Police were onsite at an encampment at Van Wagner Beach to assist the City of Hamilton in relocating residents living rough and provide them with alternate housing. During the clean up, nearly $10,000 worth of stolen property was recovered. Several items have been returned to their owners but additional property remains outstanding.











Anyone who reconizes these items are asked to contact Constable Kaleigh Friday at 905-546-3880 or by email at kfriday@hamiltonpolice.on.ca with supporting documentation such as a photo, serial number or bill of sale.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com