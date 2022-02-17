Highway 6 to airport moves closer to being twinned to 4 lanes

When the Highway 6 connection from 403 to the Hamilton was constructed more than 15 years ago, provision was made for its eventual expansion to four lanes. Now the Ontario government has engaged an engineering consultant to undertake a Preliminary Design and Class Environmental Assessment (EA) Update Study for the widening of Highway 6 South in the City of Hamilton. The project will increase lane capacity from two lanes to four over the nine kilometre segment between Highway 403 and Upper James Street, as part of the government’s plan to build Ontario.

Said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “Four-laning this corridor will improve the movement of people and goods, while serving the national, regional and local economies.”

Highway 6 from Highway 403 to Upper James Street is the primary connection from John Munro Hamilton International Airport to the Greater Golden Horseshoe via Highway 403.

“The widening of Highway 6 from two lanes to four is vital to the continued growth of the John Munro Hamilton International Airport and the surrounding areas,” said Donna Skelly, MPP Flamborough-Glanbrook. “This is an important step forward in our work to ensure the safe, efficient movement of people and goods here in Hamilton and across the region.”

The Preliminary Design and EA Update Study will include outreach to Indigenous communities, municipalities, and stakeholders including the airport and business owners, and will commence in spring 2022, with a targeted completion of spring 2024.