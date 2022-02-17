COVID hospitalizations down to 1342 cases

There was another drop in COVID hospitalizations in Ontario with 1342 cases reported—a drop of 61. ICU cases dropped by eight to 356. 36 additional deaths were recoded. More than 18,000 tests were conducted and 2327 new cases were reported, resulting in a positivity rate of 11 percent. There were nearly 38,000 vaccinations administered.

COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by eight cases to 103, but ICU cases increased by five to 19. There were three deaths reported by Hamilton Public Health. There were 81 new cases reported for a seven-day average of 84. Outbreaks continued to decline, now sitting at 11. The outbreaks in HHSC and St Josephs Hospitals have all ended. Halton is reporting 15 COVID hospitalizations, an increase of two and also two more ICU cases at 14. There were 63 new COVID cases reported in