COVID hospitalizations drop in Hamilton but ICU cases up by five

COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by eight cases to 103, but ICU cases increased by five to 19. There were three deaths reported by Hamilton Public Health. There were 81 new cases reported for a seven-day average of 84. Outbreaks continued to decline, now sitting at 11. The outbreaks in HHSC and St Josephs Hospitals have all ended. Halton is reporting 15 COVID hospitalizations, an increase of two and also two more ICU cases at 14. There were 63 new COVID cases reported in Halton.

The Ontario COVID hospitalization picture improved by almost 150 cases since Tuesday, now standing at 1403 cases. That is an improvement of almost 700 cases from a week previous. Similarly, ICU cases dropped 20 from Tuesday to 364—an improvement of 81 from a week previous. There were 46 deaths reported. 2532 cases were reported which, coupled with 19,800 tests produced a positivity rate of 10.2 percent—the best positivity rate since before Christmas. There were 24,000 vaccinations administered.