Big Bird coming to Pier 8

A massive 5,000 lb, 25-ft tall northern cardinal bird is descending upon Hamilton at the Pier 8 ice rink this Thursday. Called Wildlife-guard Chair, the public art installation is brought by the Waterfront Shores Partners and will be on display from February 17th to March 6th as part of the WinterFest programming. The bright and colourful art piece is inspired by the diversity of the 250+ bird species who call Lake Ontario home and encourages the public to engage with surrounding wildlife during the winter months.

The design was a winning entry as part of the international design competition, Winter Stations, which aims to animate waterfronts with whimsical public art installations and draw people outside to enjoy the winter months. This is the first time the renowned competition will be bringing an installation to the city of Hamilton.

The unveiling will take place Thursday, February 17th, 11:00 am.

Winter Stations was created in 2015 by RAW Design, Ferris + Associates and Curio, inviting designers, artists, and architects to create bold designs that spark conversation and draw people outside to enjoy winter. This year, the competition’s theme is Resilience, where artists were asked to reflect on how people have had to be resilient and explore how this resilience was channelled through communities, movements, support networks, and more.

Wildlife-guard Chair was named a winning design out of hundreds of entries into the competition this year. The art piece was selected by a jury, of which Bruce Kuwabara, founding partner of internationally acclaimed KPMB Architects and part of Pier 8’s design team, was a member.

For more information about Pier 8 visit pier8living.com.