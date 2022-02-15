Sloly departure does not lower the temperature at Ottawa Police Services board

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly may have turned in his badge but the move has done nothing to reduce the tension around the table at today’s special meeting of the Ottawa Police Services Board. Deputy Chief Steve Bell, now the acting chief, was in the hotseat. Members grew impatient as he told them that with the influx of OPP and Mounties to support the Ottawa Force that they now had a plan to take back the city. However members were demanding more specificity given that it is now 24 hours since Police were granted additional power under the Emergency Act and still additional enforcement has not been visible. Bell insisted that the size of the crowd and the number of rigs in front of parliament is steadily decreasing. He also told members that people who leave the protest zone are not allowed back. But Bell seemed unable or unwilling to answer a seemingly simple question by one board member who wanted to know whether, with the granting of emergency powers from three levels of government if Ottawa Police felt they had the necessary authorization to block streets the way Toronto Police have on two consecutive weekends.

To listen, click below.