Hamilton continues to experience drop in hospitalizations, ICU cases

There was another drop in COVID-related hospitalizations in Hamilton with 55 hospitalizations reported—a drop of 12 from Monday and two fewer ICU cases now at 14. A week ago, the case count was 186 with 23 in ICU. There were two deaths recorded. The health unit reported 55 new cases of COVID, bringing the seven-day average case count down to 90. Outbreaks took a big dip from 23 Monday to 15 today. Halton reported 13 COVID hospitalizations with all but one in ICU along with 60 new cases.

In line with announcements made Monday by the Chief Medical Officer that the province is making considerable improvement in battling Omicron; COVID hospitalizations in Ontario dropped by 154 cases from Friday to 1550 and ICU cases dropped by 30 to 384. There were 19 deaths reported. With nearly 13,000 tests there were 1593 new cases reported for a positivity rate of 11.9 percent. There were 25,000 vaccinations administered.