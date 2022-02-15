Hamilton and Halton buckling up for possible flooding

Between predicted heavy rainfalls and two days of above-freezing temperatures Conservation Halton says there could be flooding in its watershed. HCA advises that current local forecasts estimate total rainfall amounts between 20 and 30 mm. An additional 10 to 15 mm of mixed precipitation (freezing rain/snow) is also possible as air temperatures will drop below zero on Thursday afternoon.

Forecasted precipitation combined with melting snow and frozen ground conditions will result in increased water levels and flows within our rivers and streams which will continue over the next several days. The combination of slippery and unstable banks, unsafe ice and cold water temperature will create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water bodies. In addition, ice breakup may result in blockages at bridges and culverts producing localized flooding concerns in low lying areas.

The Hamilton Conservation Authority issued a similar statement Tuesday reading,

The Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) is advising that water levels and flows in area watercourses are expected to increase significantly, as a result of the forecasted mixed precipitation (rain & snow) and snowmelt for February 16 and 17.

Localized watercourse flooding of low-lying areas that typically flood during higher water levels is anticipated.

In addition, significant watercourse flooding may occur, dependent on the actual amount and the timing of the rain received and the melting of the current snowpack.