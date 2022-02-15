Big improvement in Ontario COVID counts over the weekend

In line with announcements made Monday by the Chief Medical Officer that the province is making considerable improvement in battling Omicron; COVID hospitalizations in Ontario dropped by 154 cases from Friday to 1550 and ICU cases dropped by 30 to 384. There were 19 deaths reported. With nearly 13,000 tests there were 1593 new cases reported for a positivity rate of 11.9 percent. There were 25,000 vaccinations administered.

There was a significant improvement in hospitalizations and ICU cases in Hamilton and Halton over the weekend. In Hamilton Hospitalizations dropped by 21 to 123 and ICU cases declined by five to 16. Hamilton recorded one death over the weekend. There were 39 new cases in Hamilton, bringing the seven-day average down to 93. The number of outbreaks in Hamilton also took a sharp drop to 23 from 35 on Friday. Halton reported a drop in hospitalizations from 40 on Friday to 14 Monday, ICU cases declined by three to 11. There are now seven outbreaks in Halton, down from 12 Friday.