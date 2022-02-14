Major relaxation of COVID measures Thursday

With the rapid improvement in COVID numbers, come Thursday this week the province will take a big step towards reopening by easing public health measures, effective 12:01 am Thursday February 17th including:

Increasing social gathering limits to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors

Increasing organized public event limits to 50 people indoors, with no limit outdoors

Removing capacity limits in the following indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is required, including but not limited to:

Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments without dance facilities

Non-spectator areas of sports and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms

Cinemas

Meeting and event spaces, including conference centres or convention centres

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments

Indoor areas of settings that choose to opt-in to proof of vaccination requirements.

Allowing 50 per cent of the usual seating capacity at sports arenas

Allowing 50 percent of the usual seating capacity for concert venues and theatres

Increasing indoor capacity limits to 25 per cent in the remaining higher-risk settings where proof of vaccination is required, including nightclubs, restaurants where there is dancing, as well as bathhouses and sex clubs

Increasing capacity limits for indoor weddings, funerals or religious services, rites, or ceremonies to the number of people who can maintain two metres physical distance. Capacity limits are removed if the location opts-in to use proof of vaccination or if the service, rite, or ceremony is occurring outdoors.

Capacity limits in other indoor public settings, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, retail and shopping malls, will be maintained at, or increased to, the number of people who can maintain two metres physical distance.

In addition, as of 8:00 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, Ontario is expanding booster dose eligibility to youth aged 12 to 17. Appointments can be booked through the provincial booking system and the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, as well as at select pharmacies administering the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments will be booked for approximately six months (168 days) after a second dose. To book an appointment online, individuals must be 12 years old at the time of appointment.

Effective March 1, 2022

Ontario intends to lift capacity limits in all remaining indoor public settings. Ontario will also lift proof of vaccination requirements for all settings. Businesses and other settings may choose to continue to require proof of vaccination. Masking requirements will remain in place at this time, with a specific timeline to lift this measure to be communicated at a later date.

Today’s relaxation of these public health measures was hinted at by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore at his weekly briefing Friday.