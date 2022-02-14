Ivan Reitman directed classic comedies

Ivan Reitman, who will forever be remembered for film classics like Ghostbusters has died at age 75, Born in Czechoslovakia his family arrived in Canada as refugees when Reitman was four years old. Reitman attended Oakwood Collegiate in Toronto and attended McMaster University, receiving a Bachelor of Music in 1969. At McMaster he produced and directed many short films. McMaster at the time also turned out future stars Martin Short and Eugene Levy

During a short stay at CITY TV in Toronto Reitman first met his later friend and collaborator Dan Aykroyd.

Reitman’s first commercial film ventures were as producer of two films for director David Cronenberg, Shivers (1975) and Rabid (1977). His big break came when he produced National Lampoon’s Animal House in 1978 and directed Meatballs in 1979. From there, he directed and produced a number of comedies including Stripes (1981), Ghostbusters (1984), Legal Eagles (1986), Twins (1988), Ghostbusters II 1989), Kindergarten Cop (1990), Dave (1993), Junior (1994), Six Days, Seven Nights (1998), Evolution (2001), My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006), and No Strings Attached (2011).

In the early 1990s, Reitman began to direct fewer films, but increased his role as a producer and executive producer through his company, Northern Lights Entertainment. He helped to produce the animated film Heavy Metal (1981), as well as the live-action films Spacehunter: Adventures in the Forbidden Zone (1983), Beethoven (1992), Beethoven’s 2nd (1993), Space Jam (1996), Howard Stern’s film Private Parts (1997), Road Trip (2000), Old School (2003), EuroTrip (2004) and Trailer Park Boys: The Movie (2006).

In his final decade, Reitman also co-produced the biographical film Hitchcock, released on November 23, 2012, directed the 2014 sports drama Draft Day, starring Kevin Costner, and served as executive producer on 2021’s Space Jam: A New Legacy as he had done for the first film.

Ivan Reitman worked with a galaxy of Hollywood stars

Sigourney Weaver

Kevin Costner

Dan Aykroyd

Andrea Martin

Anthony Hopkins

Bill Murray

Danny DeVito

Harold Ramis

Jason Reitman

Kevin Kline

Frank Langella

Eugene Levy

Rick Moranis

In mid-January 2019, news of a new Ghostbusters film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, came through with Ivan’s son Jason Reitman taking over as co-writer and director. Ivan remained producer, and stood in for Ramis as Egon Spengler using digital makeup. The film was released on November 19, 2021, and was his final film in his lifetime.

Family members say Reitman died in his sleep overnight.