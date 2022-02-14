Big drop in local COVID hospitalizations, outbreaks and cases

There was a significant improvement in hospitalizations and ICU cases in Hamilton and Halton over the weekend. In Hamilton Hospitalizations dropped by 21 to 123 and ICU cases declined by five to 16. Hamilton recorded one death over the weekend. There were 39 new cases in Hamilton, bringing the seven-day average down to 93. The number of outbreaks in Hamilton also took a sharp drop to 23 from 35 on Friday. Halton reported a drop in hospitalizations from 40 on Friday to 14 Monday, ICU cases declined by three to 11. There are now seven outbreaks in Halton, down from 12 Friday.

COVID Hospitalizations in Ontario dropped by another 171 cases to 1369 and ICU cases also took a drop of eight cases to 394, however, not all Ontario hospitals report cases on weekends. As of Friday, Hospitalizations had dropped by nearly 1,000 cases in the last week and ICU cases had dropped by about 100 cases. There were eight additional deaths reported in the province, the lowest single-day death toll since December 30th. There were 1765 new cases reported—a number that is understated due to testing restrictions. With just under 10,000 tests conducted the positivity rate is 13 percent. 18,265 vaccinations were administered.