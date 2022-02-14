An opportunity to learn all about maple syrup at Westfield

With the spring thaw just around the corner the sap will be running at Westfield Heritage Village. The village will be offering Maple Syrup demonstrations on Sundays, March 6, 13, 20 and 27, and Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17. There will be two demonstration sites open, including the modern sugar shack. In addition, there will be maple syrup panels on display, a Maple Trivia Trail to follow, and the St. George Lions will be out to sell pancakes from their pop-up location. Visitors will also be able to buy maple treats from the General Store and Gift Shop.

Says HCA Chair Councillor Lloyd Ferguson. “We’re excited to welcome visitors to

Westfield to learn more about the history of our favourite sweetener at this fun family event.”

Visitors should keep in mind that historical buildings will not be open for this program, and all activities take place outside, including the take-out pancakes. Plan to dress for the weather so you can stay warm for your two-hour visit.

Due to the popularity of events at Westfield Heritage Village, visitors must reserve a time slot for their visit. Reservations, which includes parking, are in 2-hour time slots on the Maple Syrup special program days.

Reservations are available on Sunday, March 6, 13, 20 & 27 and Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17.

All visitors, including HCA Membership Pass holders, will be required to make a reservation prior to their visit or will be turned away. No walk-in pedestrian traffic is permitted without a valid reservation. Reservations open Friday, February 18 at 8:00 a.m. Time slots are available starting at 10:00 a.m., with the last one available each day being 2:00 p.m. The program closes at 4:00 p.m. You can book a reservation until 9:00 a.m. on the day you would like to visit, subject to availability. More information is available at www.westfieldheritage.ca

Admission and fees:

This event is free for HCA Membership Pass holders, but they will be required to pay a $10.00 reservation fee. Non-HCA Members Reservation Fee: $10.00 Vehicle Fee: $10.50

Per person Fee: $5.00 per person. Ages 5 and under are free.