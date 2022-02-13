22 COVID-related deaths reported in Ontario

COVID Hospitalizations in Ontario dropped by over 164 cases to 1540 and ICU cases also took a drop of 12 cases to 402, however, not all Ontario hospitals report cases on weekends. As of Friday, Hospitalizations had dropped by nearly 1,000 cases in the last week and ICU cases had dropped by about 100 cases. There were 22 additional deaths reported in the province, some of them over the past 24 days. There were 2265 new cases reported. With 19,000 tests conducted the positivity rate is 11.2 percent. 37,546 vaccinations were administered, bringing the total of persons with two or three shots to 11,992,000. Meaning the 12 million fully vaccinated threshold should be met today.

Provincial figures show Hamilton had 102 new cases and Halton 99.