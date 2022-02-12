Last of the coal-fired generators bites the dust–literally

The last of Ontario’s coal-fired power generation stations is no more. A demolition crew successfully imploded the Lambton Generating Station near Courtright, south of Sarnia early Sunday morning. Traffic on was halted around the site which sits on the shores of the St. Clair River while the operation was underway. Ship traffic on the river was also paused.

Lambton Generating Station was first fired up in 1969 during a period of rapid expansion by Ontario Hydro into thermal generation. State of the art in its day, the plant boasted the installation of “scrubbers” aimed at reducing emissions. Lambton was opened before the coal fired plant at Nanticoke and the oil-fired Lennox plant near Kingston came on stream.

Watch Video

“The three stacks and the boilers came down at 7:42 a.m.,” said Neal Kelly, an Ontario Power Generation spokesperson. “It went as planned,” he said. “We had the weather conditions that we needed.” In a tweet OPG said “Lambton GS was safely imploded today. It was part of OPG’s coal closure, which remains one of the world’s single largest climate change actions. We now look to decarbonize the future with our clean hydro, a refurbished Darlington Nuclear and our planned Small Modular Reactors.”

OPG’s Nanticoke station, came down in 2019 and the Lakeview station, in Mississauga was demolished a few years before. The last time electricity was generated with coal in Ontario was 2014