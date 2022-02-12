Hamilton Police investigate targeted shooting on mountain

Shots rang out at the top of the Claremont Access Friday night and Hamilton Police are investigating.

On Friday, shortly after 9:00pm, Hamilton Police responded to a shooting in the area of Upper James Street and Duff Street in the City of Hamilton.

Hamilton Police located several spent bullet casings on scene. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Police are treating this incident as targeted. There is no risk to public safety.

The Hamilton Police are asking residents in the area to check their security cameras around the time of the incident for a white SUV being followed by a black Dodge Ram truck.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Det/Sgt Marco Del Conte by calling 905-546-3851 or Det/Cst Jeff Dumond 905-546-8963.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Hindu Temple breakin suspect

Meanwhile The Hamilton Police have released a pgoto of the person who broke into a Hamilton Hindu Temple.

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, shortly before 3:30a.m., a lone suspect entered the Hindu Samaj Temple located at 6297 Twenty Rd East in the City of Hamilton. The suspect broke into the place of worship and stole a religious flute and cash.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the temple towards Twenty Road East.

Suspect Description

Male

White with darker complexion

25-30 years-of-age

5’8 to 5’10 in height

170lbs to 180lbs

Facial hair

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black and red Toronto Raptors toque, a blue and green coloured winter jacket with a hood with a red and white arm band going around the right arm, camo pants (black, white,grey and blue), black running shoes and carrying a backpack that was blue and black in colour with Puma written in white lettering.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991 or Detective Constable Derek Donn at 905-546-8934.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com