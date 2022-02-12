COVID Hospitalizations in Ontario continue to fall

COVID Hospitalizations in Ontario dropped by over a hundred cases to 1704 and ICU cases also took a drop of 21 cases to 414, however, not all Ontario hospitals report cases on weekends. Hospitalizations have dropped by nearly 1,000 cases in the last week and ICU cases had dropped by about 100 cases. There were 35 additional deaths reported in the province, some of them over the past 24 days. There were 2944 new cases reported. With 19,000 tests conducted the positivity rate is 11.2 percent. 48,320 vaccinations were administered.

There was a significant drop in COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton with 144 cases reported—a decrease of 20 but ICU cases were up by two to 21. For the first time in three weeks there were no deaths reported. Outbreaks were down by three in Hamilton at 35. Provincial figures show the Hamilton case count at 98 and Burlington 80.