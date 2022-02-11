Scary Incident at a downtown Canadian Tire

Hamilton Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man who threatened Canadian Tire Staff at the Main and Victoria store with a handsaw.

On Saturday, January 22, 2022, shortly before 08:00p.m., a male entered a retail store near closing time. A store representative approached the male to assist him with his purchase.

At this time, the male picked up a 12-inch handsaw and began to swing it at the store representative’s face. The male was asked to leave the store and when he would not, a call was made to 911.

While the representative was on the phone with police dispatch, the male cut the phone line with the handsaw.

The male then ran out of the retail store, dropping the handsaw near the exit doors, as he fled the area.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect or any other information re asked to contact Detective Constable Tom Kersgens by calling 905-546-3817.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers