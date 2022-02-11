Hospitalizations drop by 20 cases in Hamilton

There was a significant drop in COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton with 144 cases reported—a decrease of 20 but ICU cases were up by two to 21. For the first time in three weeks there were no deaths reported. Outbreaks were down by three in Hamilton at 35.. The Halton new case count was reported at 83.

COVID Hospitalizations in Ontario dropped by 68 cases to 1829 and ICU cases also took a drop of ten cases to 435. Hospitalizations have dropped by nearly 1,000 cases in the last week and ICU cases had dropped by about 100 cases. There were 50 additional deaths reported in the province. With 22,000 tests conducted the positivity rate is 11.9 percent. 46,607 vaccinations were administered.