Continued easing of COVID hospitalizations in Ontario

COVID Hospitalizations in Ontario dropped by 68 cases to 1829 and ICU cases also took a drop of ten cases to 435. Hospitalizations have dropped by nearly 1,000 cases in the last week and ICU cases had dropped by about 100 cases. There were 50 additional deaths reported in the province. With 22,000 tests conducted the positivity rate is 11.9 percent. 46,607 vaccinations were administered.

There was a slight uptick in COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton with 164 cases reported—an increase of eight but ICU cases were down by five to 19. Hamilton reported one additional death. Outbreaks were unchanged in Hamilton at 38 outbreaks. The reported case count for Hamilton is 118, bringing the seven-day average case count down to 121. Halton hospitalizations increased by seven to 40 and ICU cases dropped by one to 14. The Halton new case count was reported at 76.