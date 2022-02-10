Training workers for a green economy

Canada’s community colleges have formed a coalition aimed at providing curriculum and training for the green economy. The coalition called Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery (C2R2) say they are eager to train the green workforce of our country’s future.

C2R2 members will be meeting with federal parliamentarians to ensure make them aware that Canada’s colleges, cégeps, institutions, and polytechnics play a critical role in preparing workers for a changing economy. C2R2 committed to working with the government and parliamentarians of all political stripes to ensure workers are prepared for the employment opportunities that are emerging in every region of the country, and that they fully benefit from the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Mohawk President Ron McKerlie

“I am proud of the founding role Mohawk College has played in the formation of C2R2 and that we are actively engaged with the federal government to demonstrate how Canadian colleges can quickly respond to complex training and applied research challenges from coast to coast to coast,” said President McKerlie.

Some of the measures the group will take include:

Rapidly implementing and scaling curriculum initiatives focused on training workers for a resilient recovery to meet federal targets

Demonstrating new and existing research expertise and facilities to innovate technology, techniques and products to drive the low-carbon transition and significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions

Utilizing the C2R2 pan-Canadian network to collaborate and expand the reach of training and research abilities to better support women, underrepresented populations, First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples

“Mohawk is positioned, along with other C2R2 members, to develop thousands of training and applied research opportunities to help Canadians access new careers, support the transition to a low-carbon economy, and foster inclusion, diversity, and equity,” continued McKerlie. “We are asking parliamentarians to support C2R2’s efforts and recognize the opportunity C2R2 provides to prepare our workforce, and that it receives the support required for success.”