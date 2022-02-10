Mural will honour Hamilton Champions of Liberation

In celebration of Black History Month, a mural honoring notable members of the Black community in Hamilton will be unveiled at a joint event staged by the Afro-Caribbean Canadian Association of Hamilton at Winterfest. The work, by artist Israel A. Crooks depicts what he calls The “12 Champions of Liberation” which includes Sara Jama, Kojo Damptey, Leo Johnson, Matthew Green, Evelyn Myrie, Sandi Bell, Ray Lewis, Rev. John C. Holland, Lincoln Alexander, Jackie Washington, Eleanor Rodney and Dr. Gary Warner.

In his artist’s statement, Cooks notes, “As a racialized newcomer, my commitment to my community is deep. Since 2013, I have harnessed the power of art to mentor at-risk youth, helping them to cope with strong emotions through the canvas. I was also the designer and co-facilitator of “All in for Change”, an art workshop delivered as part of Empowerment Squared’s “Our Youth, Our Future” campaign, funded by the Ontario Black Youth Action Plan.

As a Director of Charity Chicks Hamilton, I have used art to create a sense of peace and belonging as we work with the homeless in the Hamilton Downtown Core. For these contributions, I was honoured to receive the 2019 Jackie Washington Award at the Reverend John C. Holland Awards.”

There will be live performances featuring Mosa McNeilly, Aisha Nicholson, Klyde Broox and Narrete Jamais.

The event will take place at Auchmar, 88 Fennell Avenue West, February 18, 6-8 pm.

For more information www.accahamilton.com Phone 905-385-0925