ICU cases dropping in Hamilton and Halton

There was a slight uptick in COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton with 164 cases reported—an increase of eight but ICU cases were down by five to 19. Hamilton reported one additional death. Outbreaks were unchanged in Hamilton at 38 outbreaks. The reported case count for Hamilton is 118, bringing the seven-day average case count down to 121. Halton hospitalizations increased by seven to 40 and ICU cases dropped by one to 14. The Halton new case count was reported at 76.

COVID Hospitalizations in Ontario dropped by 162 cases to 1897 and ICU cases also took a drop of four cases to 445. Hospitalizations have dropped by 900 cases in the last week and ICU cases had dropped by about 100 cases. There were 44 additional deaths reported in the province. With 22,000 tests conducted the positivity rate is 11.9 percent. 47,423 vaccinations were administered. The number of residents with three shots is now 6,650,546 and the number of children 5-11 with a shot is 588,648 or 54.6 percent of that age group.