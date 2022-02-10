Hospitalizations take another substantial drop in Ontario

COVID Hospitalizations in Ontario dropped by 162 cases to 1897 and ICU cases also took a drop of four cases to 445. Hospitalizations have dropped by 900 cases in the last week and ICU cases had dropped by about 100 cases. There were 44 additional deaths reported in the province. With 22,000 tests conducted the positivity rate is 11.9 percent. 47,423 vaccinations were administered. The number of residents with three shots is now 6,650,546 and the number of children 5-11 with a shot is 588,648 or 54.6 percent of that age group.

There was another substantial drop in COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton with 156 cases reported—30 fewer than Tuesday and 24 ICU patients—an increase of one. Hamilton reported two additional deaths, bringing the total for the past week to 14. Outbreaks continue to drop in Hamilton—there are now 38 outbreaks, a decrease of one. The reported case count for Hamilton is 149, bringing the seven-day average case count down to 126. Halton is reporting five new deaths, bringing the death toll for the past week to 25. Hospitalizations increased by four to 47 and ICU cases remained at 15. The Halton new case count was reported at 95.