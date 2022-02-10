Hamilton Police looking for help in cold case murder

Hamilton Police say there are people in the community who can provide information on a 2018 murder and they want them to come forward. On Thursday, November 22, 2018, at approximately 8:15 p.m., Marko (Mark) Bakir was shot to death at his home on Clifton Downs Road in the City of Hamilton. Over the past three years, police continue to investigate Marko’s murder and are still seeking witnesses. Investigators have information that there are individuals in our community as well as outside of Hamilton who have pertinent information but have yet to come forward to police. Marko is a son, brother, uncle and friend to many, they miss him deeply and are looking for answers in his murder.

Marko’s family have issued the following statement:

“Mark Bakir was a loving, caring and altruistic son, brother, friend and uncle. He was spontaneous and lived his life to the fullest. He loved going on vacations, spending time with his family and spoiling his two dogs Rex and Diamond. If you had to describe Marko in one word, it would simply be loveable. He was loved by everyone. He posted positive, encouraging quotes daily, was supportive and would give you the shirt off his back. He was very unique.

There’s not a day that goes by where he doesn’t cross our minds. Holidays, family gatherings and life itself is less sweet without Marko. We all miss him unconditionally and still can’t believe he has been gone for more than 3 years.

We pray you are at peace smiling down at us in heaven. The memories we have with you will never be forgotten and cherished forever. You will always be in our hearts and prayers. Your family and friends all wish you were here as you are deeply missed. The fact that you’re no longer here with us will always cause us pain, but you’re forever in our hearts until we meet again. We love you until the end of time Marko. We are pleading for anyone with information regarding Mark’s murder to contact the Hamilton Police Homicide Unit so we can get answers and get justice so we can continue into the next stage of the grieving process.”

Police are looking for any information that could lead to the identity of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Marko Bakir.

Anyone with any information that could assist investigators, you are encouraged to call Detective Robert Di Ianni of the Homicide Unit at 905-546-3836.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com