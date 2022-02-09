St. Joe’s urgent care centre back to normal hours of operation

As a hopeful sign that Hamilton’s COVID hospital crunch may be easing, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton (SJHH) is resuming normal hours of its Urgent Care Centre at the King Street East Campus. Effective Wednesday, opening hours will be 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily.

St. Joe’s Urgent Care Centre made the temporary move to evening-only hours on Jan. 18, 2022, to enable redeployment of urgently needed healthcare professionals to other high demand areas of the hospital. Two emergency-trained physicians, nine nurses (part time and full time) and clerks were redeployed to the Charlton campus Emergency Department and other high priority areas of the hospital. Most will return to their positions, with support remaining for critical care. HHSC closed its West End Urgent Care Centre and is still facing bed shortages.

In a release, St. Joe’s states, “at the point the change was made, the hospital was experiencing higher numbers of COVID patients and a high number of healthcare workers in self-isolation due to COVID-19. While St. Joe’s is still experiencing very high demand for care, the number of healthcare workers in self-isolation has declined considerably. With their return to work to support patient care, St. Joe’s is able to resume normal operating hours at the east end Urgent Care Centre.”