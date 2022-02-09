Significant drop in COVID hospitalizations and ICU cases

COVID Hospitalizations in Ontario dropped by almost 200 cases to 2059 and ICU cases also took a drop of 25 cases to 449. Hospitalizations have dropped by nearly 900 cases in the last week and ICU cases had dropped by more than 100 cases. There were 65 additional deaths reported in the province. With 22,000 tests conducted the positivity rate is 11.9 percent. Nearly 41,000 vaccinations were administered.

There was continued easing of COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton with 186 cases reported—five fewer than Monday and 23 ICU patients– a drop of three. Hamilton reported two additional deaths. Outbreaks continue to drop in Hamilton—there are now 39 outbreaks, five fewer than Monday. Local Hospitals have been able to declare several of their outbreaks over. The reported case count for Hamilton is 96, bringing the seven-day average case count down to 130. Halton is reporting five new deaths. Hospitalizations were unchanged at 43 and ICU cases dropped by one to 15. The Halton new case count was reported at 75.