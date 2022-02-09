Out on probation, man arrested for “Grandparent Scam”

On Thursday, February 3, 2022, a 77-year-old female victim received a call from a man she believed to be her son, informing her that he had been involved in an accident and been arrested by police. The suspect went on to tell the victim that he needed a large amount of cash for bail.

Victim agreed to pay the cost to release her son and arrangements were made to pick up the cash at the victim’s residence.

The suspect contacted the victim again, where she was told that additional money was required and arrangements were made for the accused to attend her residence on Monday, February 7, 2022.

This time the con man was met by Hamilton Police who arrested a 19-year-old male from Quebec.

Romain Javari Roberts, 19-year-old from Quebec faces a fraud charge as well as breach of probation.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective Constable Phil Poirier of the Crimes Against Seniors Unit by calling 905-540-5300.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

The Hamilton Police Service provides the following advice should you receive such a call:

Be suspicious of calls that demand money or immediate action.

No law enforcement agency will demand immediate payment of currency.

Never offer information to the caller.

If the fraudster asks a question like “Do you know who this is?”, simply say no and have them tell you.

Contact another family member to confirm the story.

Remember to never send money to someone under uncertain conditions.

Don’t be afraid to say “No”.

If you believe you have fallen victim to such a scam, please contact the Hamilton Police non-emergency line at 905-546-4925.