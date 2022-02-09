COVID Hospitalizations continue to drop in Hamilton

There was another substantial drop in COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton with 156 cases reported—30 fewer than Tuesday and 24 ICU patients—an increase of one. Hamilton reported two additional deaths, bringing the total for the past week to 14. Outbreaks continue to drop in Hamilton—there are now 38 outbreaks, a decrease of one. The reported case count for Hamilton is 149, bringing the seven-day average case count down to 126. Halton is reporting five new deaths, bringing the death toll for the past week to 25. Hospitalizations increased by four to 47 and ICU cases remained at 15. The Halton new case count was reported at 95.

COVID Hospitalizations in Ontario dropped by almost 200 cases to 2059 and ICU cases also took a drop of 25 cases to 449. Hospitalizations have dropped by nearly 900 cases in the last week and ICU cases had dropped by more than 100 cases. There were 65 additional deaths reported in the province. With 22,000 tests conducted the positivity rate is 11.9 percent. Nearly 41,000 vaccinations were administered.