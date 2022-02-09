Chris Cutler was a senior advisor to the Mayor of Hamilton

Tributes continue to pour in on news of the sudden death, Monday, of Chris Cutler, a senior advisor to Mayor Fred Eisenberger. Mr. Cutler served as Community Relations Advisor to the Mayor.

In a stement today the Mayor stated, “at his core, Christopher cared deeply for the Hamilton community. A passionate disability justice advocate, avid Hamilton Rotary Club member and past president, past member of council in the former Town of Flamborough, board member of the St. Leonard’s Society of Canada, champion supporter of the Hamilton 2030 Commonwealth Games and community leader invested in driving forward meaningful change. Christopher was often found at the forefront of community-based initiatives, discussions, challenges and solutions. Recognizing the ever-changing landscape in Hamilton and the power of community, Christopher invested his talents to build trust and bridge gaps. His calm demeanour, willingness to listen and sincerity will be sorely missed.”

Further details around funeral arrangements and flag lowering honouring Christopher will be shared in an upcoming release.

Dozens of tributes appeared on Social media from the Hamilton Rotary Club. The Canadian Club. Hamilton Public Library, the Art Gallery of Hamilton, friends in the media and members of the public.