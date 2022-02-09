Census: Canada has 38 Million residents, fueled by immigration

Canada’s population is nearly 38 million according to Statistics Canada who have just issued preliminary findings from the 2021 census.

One thing that has not changed from the last census five years ago is that Canada remains the fastest growing country in the G7. Most of that growth is attributable to more people arriving here from around the world to start a new life. Approximately 1.8 million more people were calling Canada home in 2021 compared with five years earlier, with four in five of these having immigrated to Canada since 2016. Highlights of the 2021 Census include: