ATU seeks arbitration on city vaccination or termination policy

ATU Local 107, representing the 800 HSR employees and the City of Hamilton are going to arbitration over the city policy to terminate employees who refuse to provide proof of vaccination.

Union local President Eric Tuck said in a release, “While we recommended our members get vaccinated from the outset, we also recognized that freedom of choice and sanctity of one’s own body is a fundamental right that needs to be protected. Unlike other at-risk professions such as LTC or healthcare, transit operators don’t work in direct close contact. They work behind a shield, wear masks and gloves.”

The release goes on to say that the city and the union had worked out the current policy which ATU maintains has been working. “The City hasn’t offered any reasonable explanation for its sudden new heavy-handed policy.”

The release says bus riders don’t have to wear a mask or provide proof of vaccination. It also notes that 87 percent of drivers have been vaccinated.