COVID hospitalizations continue a slow drop in Hamilton

There was continued easing of COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton with 186 cases reported—five fewer than Monday and 23 ICU patients– a drop of three. Hamilton reported two additional deaths. Outbreaks continue to drop in Hamilton—there are now 39 outbreaks, five fewer than Monday. Local Hospitals have been able to declare several of their outbreaks over. The reported case count for Hamilton is 96, bringing the seven-day average case count down to 130. Halton is reporting five new deaths. Hospitalizations were unchanged at 43 and ICU cases dropped by one to 15. The Halton new case count was reported at 75.

The province is reporting 2254 COVID Hospitalizations and 486 ICU cases as well. That is the lowest ICU count since early January, but Hamilton hospitals report they are struggling to keep up with the need for ICU beds and are continuing to transfer patients to other hospitals in the area. There were 2,092 new cases reported, a number that is understated due to the restrictions in testing capacity. Roughly 16,000 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 14.2 percent. There were 42 deaths reported. There were nearly 40,000 vaccinations administered. The number of residents with booster shots is now 6,627,305 and the number of children 5-11 with a shot is 587.729. representing 54.5 percent of that age group.