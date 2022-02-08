Cash for new and upgraded long-term beds for Hamilton

The province has announced funding for 173 new and 574 upgraded long-term care beds for five long-term care homes in Hamilton. The government had previously announced it would spend $6.4 billion to build more than 30,000 net new beds by 2028 and to upgrade 28,000 long-term care beds across the province.

Said Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care. “When these five homes in Hamilton are completed, 747 residents will have a new place to call home, near their family and friends.”

Construction at these homes – Dundurn Place Care Centre, Parkview Nursing Centre, Pine Villa Nursing Home, St. Peter’s Residence at Chedoke, and Hamilton Continuing Care – is expected to start between Spring 2023 and Spring 2024. The project at St. Peter’s Residence at Chedoke adds new beds within the existing home, the remaining four projects are brand new buildings for these long-term care homes.

There are now 781 new and 954 upgraded long-term care beds in development in Hamilton, including the following:

o 160 upgraded beds at Dundurn Place Care Centre

o 34 new and 126 upgraded beds at Parkview Nursing Centre

o 224 upgraded beds at Pine Villa Nursing Home

o 11 new beds allocated to St. Peter’s Residence at Chedoke, plus 64 new beds previously allocated to this home

o 128 new and 64 upgraded beds at Hamilton Continuing Care

• projects already underway in Hamilton –

o 192 upgraded beds at Grace Villa Nursing Home

o 192 new beds at Griffin Manor

o 128 new beds at Shalom Manor Hamilton

o 128 new and 128 upgraded beds at Baywoods Place

o 20 new beds at Macassa Lodge Hamilton

o 76 new and 60 upgraded beds at Shalom Village Nursing Home.

“This significant investment in hundreds of new and upgraded long-term care beds in Hamilton demonstrates our government’s commitment to improve the lives of vulnerable seniors in our community,” said Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough—Glanbrook.