Daring rescue saves three dogs from fire

On Sunday afternoon pm Halton Regional Police officers responded to reports of smoke eminating from a home on Delrex Blvd in the town of Georgetown. Police quickly arrived at the home and spoke with neighbours who reported, they believed the homeowners were not home but that 3 large German Shepherds were normally in the home.

Officers entered the smoke filled home and crawling on their hands and knees Cst. Ryan Brown and Cst. Micheal Kenny searched the home, finding no persons in the home, the officers located the 3 dogs and safely removed them from the residence. Halton Hills Fire arrived on scene and were able to extinguish the fire quickly. The homeowner arrived home shortly after and confirmed there was no one else in the residence. The amount of damage as a result of the fire is unknown at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the fire department but is not believed to be suspicious. The officers and the canines were treated by paramedics at the scene and all are reported to be doing well.