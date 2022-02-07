COVID Hospital numbers continue their decline

The province is reporting 2155 COVID Hospitalizations with the caveat that not all hospitals report their figures on weekends. There are 486 ICU cases as well. There were 2,088 new cases reported, a number that is understated due to the restrictions in testing capacity. Roughly 13,000 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 14.2 percent. There were 11 deaths reported –the lowest daily death toll since January 4th. There were 24,000 vaccinations administered.

Provincial figures released Monday show Hamilton with 91 new COVID cases and Halton with 53.