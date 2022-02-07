Controversial academic Dr. Jordan Peterson headed to Hamilton

Controversial social commentator Dr. Jordan Peterson will be in Hamilton this spring. Core Entertainment announced Dr. Jordan Peterson is coming to FirstOntario Concert Hall on May 31, 2022.

A clinical psychologist, Jordan B. Peterson initially treated his clinical clients manage depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety, and schizophrenia, served as an adviser to senior partners of major Canadian law firms, and lectured extensively in North America and Europe. He put his clinical practice on hold in 2017 and embarked on his new career of writing and lecturing. His book 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos was published in 2018 and has sold over 4 million copies internationally. The sequel, Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life, was released on March 2, 2021.

Peterson has long been a controversial figure. Speaking to Joe Rogan on his podcast last week, the clinical psychologist claimed there was “no such thing as climate” and he has recently been an outspoken supporter of Canadian truckers protesting against a vaccine mandate in Ottawa.

Peterson suggests that universities are largely responsible for a wave of political correctness that has appeared in North America and Europe, saying that he had watched the rise of political correctness on campuses since the early 1990s. Peterson believes the humanities have become corrupt and less reliant on science, in particular sociology. He contends that “proper culture” has been undermined by “post-modernism and neo-Marxism.”

Peterson’s critiques of political correctness range over issues such as postmodernism, postmodern feminism, white privilege, cultural appropriation, and environmentalism. His social media presence has magnified the impact of these views; Simona Chiose of The Globe and Mail wrote that “few University of Toronto professors in the humanities and social sciences have enjoyed the global name recognition Prof. Peterson has won.” Writing in the National Post, Chris Selley said that Peterson’s opponents had “underestimated the fury being inspired by modern preoccupations like white privilege and cultural appropriation, and by the marginalization, shouting down or outright cancellation of other viewpoints in polite society’s institutions,” while Tim Lott stated, in The Spectator, that Peterson became “an outspoken critic of mainstream academia.”

Tickets for Dr. Jordan Peterson go on-sale Friday, February 11 at 10 am. Tickets can be purchased online at www.CoreEntertainment.ca or in person at the FirstOntario Insurance Brokers Box Office at FirstOntario Centre. To make an appointment email tickets@coreentertainment.ca.