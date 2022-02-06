Scientist honoured with Order of Canada

Dr V.I .Lakshmanan, a research scientist in Ontario for past three decades was named an Officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General last month. He awarded for his community work and philanthropy over three decades. Lakshmanan is an internationally renowned clean energy scientist and innovator in sustainable development. Dr Lakshmanan (3rd from left), Members of his family and Burlington MP Karina Gould (second from left)

Born in Chennai, Dr. Lakshmanan went to the UK for higher studies and came to Canada in 1974. He founded Process Research ORTECH which is a global leader in sustainable process technologies. It runs its laboratory and pilot plant in Mississauga. He is currently the CEO of the company.

Burlington MO Karina Gould was on hand as Dr Lakshmanan was honoured at a lunch Saturday at the Burlington Golf and Country Club.

Dr Lakshmana is also a trustee of the Hindu Heritage Council and Centre of Hamilton in Stoney Creek.