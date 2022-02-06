Province reports 2230 COVID cases and 56 deaths

The province is reporting 2230 COVID Hospitalizations with the caveat that not all hospitals report their figures on weekends. There are 486 ICU cases as well. There were 2,287 new cases reported, a number that is understated due to the restrictions in testing capacity. 17,502 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 11,8 percent—the lowest positivity rate since the onset of the Omicron wave. There were 56 deaths reported as well. Due to a technical issue, vaccination data was not available.

Provincial figures released Sunday show Hamilton with 128 new COVID cases and Halton with 64.