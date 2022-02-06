Out on bail, man faces drug and weapons charges

Another individual out on bail has been arrested on a new charge by Hamilton Police. An overnight weapons investigation has led to the seizure of a firearm, illicit drugs and the arrest of a 23 year old Hamilton man.

Early Sunday, Hamilton Police were called to the area of Main Street West and Bay Street South for a report of a person with a firearm. Upon arrival officers located a male matching the description provided to them and after a brief interaction, he was arrested without incident.

Officers recovered a firearm from the arrested male along with a quantity of illicit drugs.

The 22-year-old man is awaiting a bail hearing. He faces a string of drug and weapons charges as well as a charge of failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Det/Cst Jordan Constable at 905-546-3821. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers as 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com