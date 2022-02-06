The Bay Observer
Out on bail, man faces drug and weapons charges
Out on bail, man faces drug and weapons charges

February 6, 2022

Another individual out on bail has been arrested on a new charge by Hamilton Police. An overnight weapons investigation has led to the seizure of a firearm, illicit drugs and the arrest of a 23 year old Hamilton man.

Early Sunday, Hamilton Police were called to the area of Main Street West and Bay Street South for a report of a person with a firearm. Upon arrival officers located a male matching the description provided to them and after a brief interaction, he was arrested without incident.

Officers recovered a firearm from the arrested male along with a quantity of illicit drugs.

The 22-year-old man is awaiting a bail hearing. He faces a string of drug and weapons charges as well as a charge of failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Det/Cst Jordan Constable at 905-546-3821. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers as 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

