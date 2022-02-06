Canada Post honours the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a new stamp

Canada Post has unveiled a stamp to commemorate the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

1935 Canadian stamp

The first time the Queen appeared on a Canadian stamp was 1935 in a series celebrating the silver anniversary of the coronation of the then Princess Elizabeth’s grandfather George V. Since then, Canada Post has featured Queen Elizabeth II on more than 70 Canadian stamps. Over the years, the stamps have been issued for visits of the Royal Family to Canada, historical events and special anniversaries, including The Queen’s silver, golden and diamond jubilees.

On this occasion, Canada Post is releasing its first stamp to feature the Royal Mail’s profile of The Queen, sculpted by Arnold Machin. First appearing on a definitive stamp issued in 1967, the classic “Machin” profile has been used by the Royal Mail ever since.

The Platinum Jubilee stamp issue also features a Canadian emblem, created by the Canadian Heraldic Authority, to celebrate the anniversary.

“Our iconic national stamp program has a long-standing tradition of commemorating The Queen’s reign and her connection to Canada. We are proud to continue that tradition by celebrating this historic 70-year anniversary with a new stamp, and the first of our stamps to feature the Royal Mail’s classic ‘Machin’ profile,” says Doug Ettinger, President and CEO of Canada Post.