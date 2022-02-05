Jeremiah Masoli headed to Ottawa

Hopefully the truck convoy will be gone when former TICAT Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli arrives in Ottawa to join the RedBlacks as their starter.

Masoli, the League East Division’s Most Outstanding Player in 2018 — was signed to a two-year contract, that reportedly will earn the 33-year-old approximately $450,000 this season.

Masoli was a free agent after the TiCats opted to go into the future with 28-year old Dane Evans. They were the only team in the CFL that was operating with essentially two starting quarterbacks. Masoli’s departure, along with that of Brandon Banks, means a different look for the TiCats in the 2022 season.