COVID Hospitalizations and ICU cases continue to wane
The province is reporting 2493 COVID Hospitalizations with the caveat that not all hospitals report their figures on weekends. There are 501 ICU cases as well. There were 66,000 vaccinations administered Friday which includes 6,527,406 residents who have had a booster shot, and 584,000 vaccinations for children 5-11 representing 54.2 percent of that age group. There were 3,294 new cases reported, a number that is understated due to the restrictions in testing capacity. There were 59 deaths reported as well.
The number of COVID hospitalizations and ICU cases has been declining daily in Hamilton. There are now 206 COVID hospitalizations compared to 270 at the beginning of the week. Similarly, ICU cases are dropping slowly from 38 on Monday to the current total of 27. There were two additional deaths reported in Hamilton. Hamilton public health is reporting 180 new cases, bringing the seven-day average to 158 cases. Outbreaks continue to decline, with 50 reported Friday, compared to 54 the previous day. Halton Public Health is reporting five more COVID-related deaths, brining the total for the past week to 28. Halton reported a drop of five hospitalizations with the ICU count unchanged at 19. Provincial figures released Saturday show Hamilton with 134 new COVID cases and Halton with 108.